PARKES VICTORIOUS

Under 17’s Grand Final

Condobolin under 17’s headed to Parkes on a misty Saturday morning to play in the Grand Final, after missing a number of games due to rain it was hoped the showers would hold off.

Condo won the toss and elected to field. Gregory Doyle opened the bowling and got Jordie Duncan out with his second ball, this was just the start the Condo boys wanted. This however didn’t deter a so far undefeated Parkes at all and we could only watch as Joseph Tanswell and Hunter Hawk made a 45 run partnership.

The sixth over saw Xavier Grimshaw take a wicket with a catch to Hudson Cartwright and that sent Hunter from the field. It would be another five overs before the next batter was dismissed, Hudson took the next wicket when Liam Moody was caught by Frankland Ross and Parkes were now 3/97. The next two batters were bowled out, the first by Gregory and the second by Hudson, both taking their second wicket for the morning. With a number of retired players Parkes batted out their 26 overs to finish 6/155.

Hudson Cartwright 2/13 off 3 overs, Gregory Doyle 2/17 off 3 overs and Xavier Grimshaw 1/5 off 3 overs.

Braith Sloane and Jack Jones opened the batting for Condobolin but some great bowling and fielding from Parkes saw the boys sent from the field far too early. Noah Nash and Ryan Goodsell managed to get a few runs before Noah was dismissed and Condo were 3/16 after five overs. Frankland Ross was in next with Ryan and we saw some great running between the wickets, the pair faced their twenty balls and were both able to retire. We lost another two wickets due to a couple of great catches by the Parkes boys and Condo were now on 5/41, not quite the score we were after.

Gregory Doyle was getting some runs before being bowled out by Joseph Tanswell.

Nine wickets down saw Ryan and Frankland back at the crease trying to reach the target Parkes had set. The boys put on a 95 run partnership, Ryan hit a couple of 6’s to give him 52 runs and with 29 runs to get off the last over the boy’s had to have a swing but unfortunately Frankland lost his wicket on 48 going for it. Condo finishing with 127 runs, going down to Parkes.

Congrats to Parkes on their Grand Final win.

A big thanks to Grimmy who coaches the boys, your efforts are appreciated & thanks also to the parents who get the guys to all the games.

See you all next season.