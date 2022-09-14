PARAMEDICS MAKE GORGEOUS GOWN

This gorgeous gown was made by Helen Hoare and other Condobolin Paramedics. It took the team at Condobolin over two months to create the gown, making it in between call outs. It was exhibited at the 2022 Condobolin Show and won first prize in the category – article of clothing made from recycled products. The gown, fittingly named ‘The Ruby Princess’ is made from expired P2 masks and the trim made from disposable PPE gowns from expired NWSA Maternity Kits. Image Credit: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.