PAM AND YVONNE CLAIM TOP TITLE

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Wednesday 10th August the Final of the Club Championship Pairs, Yvonne Johnson and Pam Nicholl played Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton.

This match started with the first four ends, one shot wins, Marilyn and Janelle three, Yvonne and Pam one.

Yvonne and Pam, settling down to the green, after the next six ends, the score was 10-3 in their favour.

We all know that Janelle and Marilyn would strike back, they did, winning the next four ends to close the gap 10-7.

Not so fast, Yvonne and Pam were not going to lose their lead, scoring four shots on the next end, 14-7. Another strike back from Janelle and Marilyn, the next three ends scoring six shots, 14-13.

With three ends to go, Yvonne and Pam scored two shots on the nineteenth end, Janelle and Marilyn scored two shots on the twentieth end, score now 16-15, with one end to complete this very interesting match, Yvonne and Pam, another two shots, 18-15.

Congratulation to all players, great game.

Thursday 11th August was Condobolin Sports Womens Gala Day.

Visiting teams enjoyed morning tea before the newly elected 2022/2023 Southern Slopes District Womens Association President, Helen Tyrrell, welcomed all to her first official function.

The teams headed out to play sixteen ends of three bowl Triples.

The weather wasn’t going to be agreeable, starting off in overcast conditions and a few spots of rain, deteriorating to more consistent rain, causing the games to stop after eight ends.

Once back inside the club, everyone could warm up and enjoy the rest of the morning.

Winners of the day was the District President’s team of Liz Goodsell, Pam Nicholl and Helen Tyrrell (S).

Runners-up Yvonne Johnson, Marg Dopper and Pauleen Dimos.

Presentations were followed by raffles and a great luncheon.

Thank you to local business Leading Edge and Condobolin Florist for their generous donations.

Thanks also to our cooks Alan and Max, ladies for their salads and fresh flowers. A very special thank you to Janelle Taylor for making sure that all the finer final things were attended to.

Saturday 13th August, was the first round of our District Pennants held at Lake Cargelligo.

Mel Rees, Wendy Ryan, Cathy Thompson, Pam Nicholl (S) won their match by six shots. Zena Jones, Colleen Helyar, Pauleen Dimos, Marilyn Seton (S) went down by four shots.

Condobolin Sports Grade 4 winners on 4 points (1 point for one game win and 3 points for higher side aggregate). Lake Cargelligo Grade 3 getting 1 point for one game win.

The Pennant draw for the second round is on the notice board, Selection Committee going with the same teams as the first round.

Mel Rees, Wendy Ryan, Cathy Thompson, Pam Nicholl (S). Zena Jones, Colleen Helyar, Pauleen Dimos, Marilyn Seton (S).

Reserves Janelle Taylor, Jenny Tickle, Judy Dodgson.

Host will be Temora Recreation at Temora.

Temora has advised that their kitchen will be open for lunch, players can order before play. Menu is Fish and Salad or Red Thai Chicken, cost $15. Or players can provide their own picnic lunch.

Nominations for SSDWBA 2022/2023 Open and Senior Pairs are open and on the notice board.

Host will be West Wyalong S&C, closing date 27th August, play will commence Tuesday 13th September 2022.

Players! please remember to include their I.D numbers in Open events when you nominate. Senior (over 60) events must have their I.D numbers plus date of birth.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP.