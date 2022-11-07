PAM AND PAULEEN SHOW THEIR BOWLING SKILLS

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th October the Region 10 State Open and State Senior Pairs Play-off was held at Wagga RSL Bowling Club.

Representing Southern Slopes in the Open Pairs were Judy Hague and Julie Twomey (Lake Cargelligo). Judy and Julie played Wagga RSL in the morning match. The Lake girls were far too strong for the Wagga pairing of Julie Smith and Marilyn Hiller.

In the afternoon match, Julie Smith and Marilyn Hillier were to play Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper (Young) but withdrew from the competition.

Lake Cargelligo moved their Thursday morning match forward and played Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper (Young), Wednesday afternoon.

This was a very tight game, teams changing lead several times during the match, but Judy Hague and Julie Twomey winning the last end, taking the match 20-17.

Representing Southern Slopes in the Senior Pairs were Condobolin Sports’ Pauleen Dimos and Pam Nicholl.

Our girls were drawn to play both their games on Wednesday, the morning match Pauleen and Pam played Suzanne Gault and Rosemary Walter (Grenfell). This was a hard game, both teams keeping in touch with the other until our ladies scored five shots to pull away from their opponents and taking the match.

In the afternoon match, Pauleen and Pam played Patricia Hogan and Jenny Mitchell (The Rules Wagga).

Running hot from their morning success, our ladies didn’t know what it was like to be behind on the score card, their lead increasing, end after end.

At the completion of Wednesday’s matches, it was unanimously decided not to play Thursday morning match between Patricia Hogan and Jenny Mitchell (The Rules) and Suzanne Gault and Rosemary Walter ( Grenfell), as Condobolin Sports had two wins, and playing 4 bowls x 21 ends, in 31 degree heat, the players decided enough was enough.

Congratulation to all Districts playing in the Regional Play-offs for their sportsmanship and great bowls.

Congratulation to the winning teams, State Open Pairs (Lake Cargelligo) and State Senior Pairs (Condo Sports).

Once again Social bowls was abandoned, but all was not over, the lady bowlers came together later in the afternoon to celebrate a very special birthday milestone for Liz Goodsell. Thank you to all for making this a great day for Liz. Liz is always the first to raise her hand to offer her services to anyone wanting a hand.

There are still both of the semi finals to be played in the Club Championship Triples (2 bowls over 25 ends) and the Club Championship Fours (2 bowls over 21 ends).

Match Committee realise that the bad weather is the hold up but players keep in mind that our greens are still in great playing condition if it’s not actually raining and the bowling year is just flying by.

On the draw for Social bowls Thursday 27th October are Colleen Helyar and Janelle Taylor.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe.

HALF NIP.