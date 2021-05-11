PAIRS SECURE VICTORY

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

2021 Southern Slopes District Senior Pairs winners were Condobolin Sports Club. Thursday 22nd April, after winning their two games on Tuesday 20th against West Wyalong Women’s Sue Jones and Monie Minogue in the morning and Lake Cargelligo’s Sue Hart and Kerry Turner in an afternoon Semi final, Pauleen Dimos and Pam Nicholl (S) returned to West Wyalong to compete in the Final.

After a slow start, our girls managed to defeat West Wyalong S&C’s Meg Taylor and Helen Reid 21-16 to bring another District Championship back to our Club. Congratulations ladies.

Colleen Helyar and Judy Johnson also competed in this event and must be congratulated on their great bowls, narrowly being defeated in their round.

Social bowls, Thursday 22nd April, a game of Triples were played with Judy Johnson leading for both sides. Judy, Liz Goodsell and Beryl Field had a 14 all draw with Judy, Janelle Taylor and Colleen Helyar. The best bowler on the day was Janelle Taylor with two yard sticks.

Sunday, Anzac Day, a game in the Minor Singles was played between Cathy Thompson and Mel Rees. Cathy started the stronger, but it did not take long before Mel settled down and started to close the gap. Both players played some lovely bowls, final score, Cathy 25, Mel 18. Congratulations to both players and a big thank you to marker Wendy Ryan. Wendy commented that it was a pleasure to mark this game between two enthusiastic players.

Players, in the Club Fours Championships are reminded that this event is being run as a Round Robin. Special conditions of play govern Games played under these conditions. Players are reminded that our Match are there if you need help or if you are not sure what conditions apply.

First round of the Major Club Singles are dated, play or forfeit on or before 15th May 2021.

An Invitation to District Mixed Pairs is on our notice board. This year this event will be held at West Wyalong’s S&C Bowling Club, Saturday and Sunday 22nd and 23rd May. Have a read, you and a male partner may be interested.

On the draw for Social bowls on Thursday 29th April are Judy Johnson and Colleen Helyar.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe

HALF NIP.