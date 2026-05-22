Pairing shows confidence
Condobolin Pony Club member Abby Connell competed at the Boree Equine Showjumping Competition on Lyalls Merlin recently. According to reports the pair flew around the 90 centimetre round, looking confident, stylish, and giving it their all over the jumps. “We love seeing our riders out there representing our club and doing what they love. Well done Abby and Lyalls Merlin we’re all so proud of you both!” a post on the Condobolin PONY CLUB Facebook Page read. ABOVE: Abbey Connell and Lyalls Merlin in action at the Boree Equine Showjumping Competition. Image Credit: Condobolin PONY CLUB Facebook Page.
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