PAINT AND SIP AT LCS

Lachlan Children Services Vacation Care had the opportunity to take part in a ‘Paint and Sip’ event during the School holidays. “The children had a lovely time creating their master pieces,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “This was a lovely new activity added to the Vacation Care Program. “We hope to add this to the next holiday program. “A big thank you to Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service & Lachlan Suicide Prevention Project for letting us borrow the art easels,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.