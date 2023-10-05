PADDY RECOGNISED AS A TOP PERFORMER

Paddy Ward, of Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, was ranked the number six salesperson in the country at the Ray White Rural annual awards.

Recognising performance based on settled commission, the top 10 agents in the Ray White Rural network were awarded.

Paddy said being named among the best performing agents in the Ray White Group was a huge honour.

“I am so thrilled – my team and I have worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performers not only in the state, but within the whole Group,” he stated.

“This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year.”

Press Release.