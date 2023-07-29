PADDY IS AN ELITE PERFORMER

Ray White Condobolin Agent Paddy Ward has been recognised as an Alan White Elite Performer for the 2022/2023 financial year. This means he was ranked in the top six per cent of the agents in the Ray White Rural Network. “We are so proud to see our agents continue to achieve great results. This recognition is a credit to Paddy’s dedication and passion!” a post on the Ray White Condobolin Facebook Page read. In May this year he sold over $22 million worth of rural property across the region, including the ‘Wirrilah’ at Condobolin, ‘Nyrang’ at Lake Cargelligo and ‘Yarrawong Aggregation’ at Trundle. Ray White’s Elite Performer program was set up in honour of the late Alan White, Grandson of company founder Ray White, to acknowledge excellence in agency work. The program measures each agent’s performance over an entire financial year and sets a very high standard for qualification. Image Credit: Ray White Condobolin Facebook Page.