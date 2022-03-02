PADDY IS AN ALAN WHITE ELITE PERFORMER

Condobolin’s Paddy Ward has been named an Alan White Elite Performer for 2021/2022.

The Alan White elite performer status recognises top performers in the Ray White Rural Network.

“This award does not come without dedication, hard work and great clients that trust Paddy and Ray White with the sale of one of their biggest assets,” a post on the Ray White Condobolin Facebook Page read.

Paddy isn’t big on the fuss that surrounds receiving such an award as he feels his greatest achievement continues through each transaction with happy clients at the end.

‘’I’m honoured to be recognised with this award,” said Paddy, “but with more buyers than sellers in the rural property market it’s a pretty busy time and I can’t see it slowing down any time soon, so I better not slow down to celebrate.”

“While interest rates remain low for both mortgages and deposit interest, we expect buyers to continue to look toward rural property as a good investment vehicle so give me a call if your keen to take advantage of high prices.”

Tracie Robertson, Principal of Ray White’s Central West group of offices explained that Ray White’s Elite Performer program was set up in honour of the late Alan White, Grandson of company founder Ray White, to acknowledge excellence in agency work.

The program measures each agent’s performance over an entire financial year and sets a very high standard for qualification which Paddy has met only six months into the financial year.

“This sees Paddy’s place cemented in Ray White’s top 10 per cent of agents internationally which is no easy task considering the Ray White Group is one of the largest agencies in Australasia and boasts over 1000 offices and 5000 staff,” Ms Robertson revealed.

“We are absolutely delighted to congratulate Paddy Ward who has been recognised with the prestigious award of Ray White Elite Performer,” Stephen Nell CEO of Ray White Rural stated.

“In an honour roll dotted with agents from larger communities and metropolitan areas, Paddy Ward is unique in achieving the results that it takes to be recognised as one of Australia’s best performing Ray White agents while working in Central and Western NSW.

“Paddy is a dedicated and skilled agent who is consistently complimented by his clients and colleagues for his professionalism, integrity and humility. Dedication to his community as well as his clients and profession are of obvious importance to Paddy so it’s all the more pleasing to see him recognised with this significant award.”