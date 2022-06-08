PACEMAKER PROCEDURE FIRST OF ITS KIND

Condobolin’s Brian Terry has become the first person to have a pacemaker fitted in a Central West Hospital.

Residents of the central west who need a pacemaker no longer need to travel to Sydney for the procedure, with Dudley Private Hospital in Orange now equipped to perform the potentially life-saving surgery.

Mr Terry, 90, received the first ever pacemaker fitted in the region last week.

“I’m doing well, still a little sore. I’m happy to be in my own home,” he stated.

A pacemaker is a small device that’s implanted in the chest to help control a slow or irregular heartbeat.

“Thanks to the new cardiac catheter laboratory at Dudley Private Hospital and the support of Ramsay Health Care we can very safely fit pacemakers, and replace those with battery issues, here in Orange,” Dudley Private Hospital Head of Cardiology, Doctor David Amos, explained.

“Pacemaker patients are often elderly and getting to Sydney can be a challenge for them and their families. Being able to have the procedure in Orange is a major step forward for cardiology patients in the region.”

Mr Terry’s pacemaker was fitted by specialist Doctor Caroline Medi, who visits Orange regularly from Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. However, Doctor Amos said a new cardiologist, Doctor Sameer Karve has now moved to Orange and is currently completing fellowship training in cardiac device implantation and will be here full time from next year.

“I’m pleased Dudley Private Hospital can offer this important procedure, right here in Orange,” Dudley Private Hospital CEO, Paul McKenna, said.

“We’re committed to continually improving our services to offer central west NSW residents the best possible care, close to home.”