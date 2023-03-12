OUT AND ABOUT AT THE DON BROWN DINNER

Emma Northey (EJ Northey) of ‘Millview’ Tullibigeal has won the 43rd Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition. In 2023, eight properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.Judges for the competition were Richard Chalker, Lach River Merino Stud, Darby’s Falls; and Patrick Davis, Demondrille Merino Stud, Harden. Associate Judge (sponsored by Moses and Son) was Rachel Pritchard of Young. The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 21 February. Many community members enjoyed the annual Dinner. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.