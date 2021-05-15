OUT AND ABOUT AT LOCAL SHEEP SALE

Many locals took the opportunity to check out the Condobolin Shedding Breed Female Sale on 15 April. A pen of Australian White Ewes made a top of $610, while many other buyers kept sheep local bound. Some 86 per cent of the sheep sold in the sale did not go any further than 200 kilometres from point of sale. The top priced offering, a pen of 53 seven-month-old Australian White Ewe lambs, bred by Angus and Carolyn Girle along with Jeff and Alison Peters (Urah Whites, Condobolin), were sold to an undisclosed buyer from central Victoria through Nutrien Ag on AuctionsPlus. Thoughts and plans have now turned to 2022, when another sale is expected to be held.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.