Opposition growing for proposed regional EfW

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

A proposed Energy-from-Waste (EfW) incinerator has been causing concern in the local community and wider region.

It is believed the plan will see 600,000 tonnes of Sydney’s waste be burned each year in Parkes.

The NSW Government has approved the region as one of only four places in the entire state where large-scale Energy-from-Waste (EfW) incinerators can be built.

The proposal is for the EfW to be built in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct (SAP).

The SAP is a New South Wales State Government initiative designed to stimulate regional development. The Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation (RGDC) is the statutory authority responsible for administering and overseeing development within the SAP.

According to the Councillor Joy Paddison – Parkes Shire Council Facebook Page, “On 18 March 2025, Parkes Shire Council unanimously supported a motion relating to the EPA’s Energy from Waste Options Paper. That motion endorsed the principle of Energy-from-Waste infrastructure being permissible in the Parkes SAP—not any specific development. It also stressed the need for strict environmental standards and a host levy to benefit the community.”

Cr Paddison has voiced her opposition to the proposed EfW. On 20 May, she made a submission to the EPA, requesting responses to a total of 17 questions. It is believed she is still awaiting a response from the EPA.

The Parkes Clean Future Alliance is a community group of local professionals, farmers, and business owners, who are actively opposing the EfW in the town.

On their website it says: “Our stance is not anti-Council or anti-development, rather it is pro community health and safety, and protective of the environment, of culturally significant areas, and of the strong food and agriculture industries that operate in our region.”

Parkes Clean Future Alliance explains what a EfW is on their website:

“Energy-from-Waste (EfW) incinerators burn rubbish at extremely high temperatures to generate electricity. While this may sound efficient, the reality is far more complex. Energy-from-Waste technologies can be divided into two categories:

“Thermal technologies: burns waste and destroys the resource permanently. This is incineration.

“Cool technologies: treats waste while extracting energy without destroying the resource or creating toxic emissions (includes composting and anaerobic digestion).

“There are different types of incinerators, such as mass burn incinerators, pyrolysis incinerators, gasification incinerators, and plasma arc incinerators, each with its own thermal process. All of these technologies have been defined as waste incinerators by the US EPA and the European Union.

“The NSW EPA’s broad ‘thermal’ classification ensures all forms of waste incineration are regulated under the same scrutiny, and facilities can’t rebrand incineration as “energy recovery”, “advanced waste treatment,” or “resource recovery” to avoid environmental safeguards.”

Parkes Clean Future have an online petition, requesting Parkes Shire Council oppose the Energy-from-Waste incinerator.

The online petition can be found at www. Parkescleanfuture.org

They also have a Facebook Page (Parkes Clean Future Alliance) where information on the proposed EfW is available to the public, and where they encourage respectful debate on the issue.