OPENING NIGHT FOR WATER AND BIRDS EXHIBITION

By Melissa Blewitt

The opening night of the Condobolin District Landcare Water and Birds Art Exhibition was held on Friday, 9 April.

It featured the Condobolin SHINE Women group, Karen Tooth, and photographers Warren Chad and Mal Carnegie.

Renowned local artist Karen Tooth has been conducting workshops with the SHINE Women group at Western Plains Regional Development every Thursday where they have created some amazing pieces.

The exhibition itself will be open for two weeks, from Monday, 10 April to Saturday, 24 April from 10am to 4pm.

“Karen (Tooth) has done a brilliant job with the workshops she has helped the women through – their progress and artwork is outstanding, I look forward to seeing the final pieces displayed in the exhibition,” Local Landcare Coordinator Sarah Cranney explained to the Argus in March.

“We look forward to welcoming both the local community and visitors to the exhibition to show off our local talents.”

For more information contact Sarah Cranney on 0499 199 018 or email condobolindistrictlandcare@gmail.com