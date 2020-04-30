ONLY ONE ACTIVE CASE OF COVID-19 IN WNSWLHD – 44 PEOPLE NOW RECOVERED

As of 10am on Wednesday, 29 April the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has only one active case of COVID-19.

That active case is located in the Orange Cite Local Government Area.

Overall the WNSWLHD has had 45 confirmed cased of COVID-19 with 44 now recovered.

“It is critical that everyone in all our local communities continue to practice social distancing to minimise the risk of the transmission of COVID-19,” a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.

“This is important for everyone, but particularly for older people and people with health conditions that make them more vulnerable. It’s also important that we protect our health care workers who we need to stay well to provide care to people who become sick with COVID-19.”

By Melissa Blewitt.