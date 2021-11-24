ONLY E WARD GOING TO THE POLLS

Only E Ward (Lake Cargelligo and district) residents will be heading to the polls at the 2021 Lachlan Shire local government elections to be held on Saturday, 4 December.

Residents in all other Lachlan Shire wards will not have to vote.

There have been four nominations received with current Councillors Paul Phillips and Mark Hall re-standing, and local residents Judith Bartholomew and Allan Johnston vying for the two vacant seats.

The ballot draw was held recently by the NSW Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Matthew Irvine. E Ward candidates will appear on the ballot paper in this order- Judith Bartholomew, Mark Hall, Paul Phillips, and Allan Johnston.

Candidates for the other Lachlan Shire wards are as follows: A Ward (uncontested) – John Medcalf OAM and Megan Mortimer; B Ward (uncontested) – Melissa Blewitt and Melissa Rees; C Ward (uncontested) – Peter Harris and David Carter; D Ward (uncontested) – Elaine Bendall and Dennis Brady. Further information on the election can be viewed on the NSW Electoral Commission website http://www.elections.nsw.gov.au/…/Local-Government. In line with election guidelines Council entered into Election Period from 12.01 am on Friday, November 5, 2021.