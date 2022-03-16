‘OLDER SAFER WISER ROADSHOW’ COMING TO CONDOBOLIN

A Charles Sturt University academic will hold a public talk in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo to provide advice and guidance on a range of issues pertaining to elder abuse.

The Central West Region Collaborative for the Prevention of Abuse of Older People has organised and will present the ‘Older, Safer, Wiser Roadshow’ to assist individuals and families to be alert to a variety of risks that can befall the elderly.

The Roadshow will be in Condobolin on Tuesday, 22 March from 2.15pm at the Condobolin RSL Club and in Lake Cargelligo on Wednesday, 23 March from 10.15am at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club.

Adjunct Associate Professor Sue Field in the Charles Sturt Centre for Law and Justice will chair the ‘Older Safer Wiser Roadshow’ talks and will speak on ‘Financial safety and Power of Attorney’.

Professor Field said the roadshow invites participants to join a panel of experts over morning or afternoon tea to help them understand all the issues, with practical information and handy hints to live a full, happy and secure life.

“We challenge our audience with questions and provide answers that will assist them,” she explained.

“Do you know how to protect yourself from scams? Stay physically safe? Recognise elder abuse? Be financially secure? Have a Power of Attorney? Improve communication or pursue mediation?

“The events are free and we welcome all who are concerned about these issues and wish to protect themselves and loved ones.”

The Collaborative received a grant from the Commissioner for Ageing and Disability to enable them to stage the roadshow.

Other speakers include Ms Jane Atkinson from Relationships Australia, who will speak on communication and mediation in ‘Let’s Talk Elder Mediator’ and an Aged/Crime Prevention Officer, NSW Police local region police district (Central West, Chifley, Hume), who will speak about ‘Physical safety and abuse of older people’.

Ms Christine Wright a Financial Information Service Officer with Services Australia, will also speak about how the Financial Information Service can assist elderly people and Legal Support, will discuss ‘Phone and internet scams’ and the need to be vigilant.

All sessions are free, but places are limited, so early bookings are encouraged.

Book via Eventbrite.com.au or call Orange Community Services Centre on 6393 8600.