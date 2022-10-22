OLD BOYS TO TAKE PART IN EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

The strong and skillful Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Old Boys are preparing for their third Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery that will be held on 22 October. Rugby League veterans will lace up their boots for a bit of fun in Eugowra for the event. The Albion Park Eagles led by the formidable Adam Bezzina will be flying into the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery this year. The Dunedoo Rugby League Club Swans will be gracing their first Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery and in fact dipping their toes into their first Masters carnival. The Mandagery Marlins will also take to the field, and are an outfit steeped in rugby league tradition. They were first formed in 1909, made up of players from Eugowra, Canowindra, Cargo, Manildra, Dunedoo, Cootamundra, Albion Park, Trundle, Condobolin, Tuggeranong, ACT Valley, Narromine and Parkes. Image Credit: Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook Page.