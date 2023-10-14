‘OLD BOYS’ PULL ON THE BOOTS

On Saturday, 30 September the Condobolin Old Boys Rugby League Team took on St Mary’s Rugby League Old Boys side at Pat Timmins Oval. They played a game of nine against nine. “It was fabulous to see some Condo Old Boys putting the boots back on and having some fun on Pat Timmins,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “It was a very tight match with game finishing up three tries each. Thanks to everyone who played and to all involved,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.