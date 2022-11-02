OKTOBERFEST FUN AND FRIVOLITY

After a hiatus, Condobolin Oktoberfest returned to the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 22 October. Locals and visitors were not deterred by the weather, singing and dancing the day away in the Flag lined German Beer Hall. The bar featured authentic German beer, as well as many Australian beers, wines, spirits and ciders. Rock Band Ballz ‘n’ All and the Breumeisters entertained the crowd. Many raised and refilled their custom stein numerous times at the event. Organisers were thrilled with the attendance and were more than happy with the outcome, especially since it was the first Condobolin Oktoberfest held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.