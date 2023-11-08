OKTOBERFEST FUN AND FRIVOLITY

The Condobolin Oktoberfest was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 21 October. Locals and visitors sang and danced the night away in the Flag lined German Beer Hall. The bar featured authentic German beer, as well as many Australian beers, wines, spirits, and ciders. Rock Band Ballz ‘n’ All and the Breumeisters entertained the crowd. Many raised and refilled their custom stein numerous times at the event. Organisers were thrilled with the attendance and were more than happy with the outcome. Prost! (That’s ‘Cheers!’ in German). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.