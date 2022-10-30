The official sod turning of the West Wyalong Water Reliability Project was held at Thoms Corner on Friday 14th October.

This $12 million initiative is a collaboration between the Australian Federal Government, the NSW State Government, Goldenfields Water County Council and Bland Shire Council and is the largest infrastructure project to be completed within the Bland Shire for over 30 years.

The project involves water infrastructure upgrades to secure water supply, improve water pressure and facilitate an increased demand for new housing, agriculture and infrastructure in the townships of Wyalong and West Wyalong.

“We look forward to this major project getting underway with the knowledge that it will provide strong community benefit to our residents for many generations and thank the state and federal governments and Goldenfields Water for their generous support of this major infrastructure upgrade.” read a post on the Bland Shire Council Facebook Page.

