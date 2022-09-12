Tuesday 23rd August was a big day for the people of Ivanhoe with the official opening of the Multi Service Outlet.

The Multi Service Outlet is a purpose-built facility providing a one-stop shop for government services and providing meeting spaces, disability access and new technology, as well as housing a Rural Fire Service Command Centre.

“We extended a warm welcome to Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, Assistant Commissioner Jayson McKellar, Director Area Operations Northern, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Rural Fire Service Superintendent, Craig Warwick, and District Officer Brad Lennon. Council was represented by Administrator, Bob Stewart and General Manager, Greg Hill. Thank you to Council staff and everyone who attended from the Ivanhoe Community.” read a post on the Central Darling Shire Council Facebook Page.

The project build of the new Multi Service Outlet was $670,000. The Australian Government provided $450,000 in funding for this project under Round Four of the Building Better Regions Fund, Central Darling Shire Council contributed $150,000 and NSW Rural Fire Service contribution of $70,000 towards Radio Room, Office space and training/meeting room.

Source and Image Credits: Central Darling Shire Council Facebook Page.