OFFICIAL OPENING FOR NO MOO 4 U

A new business has opened its doors in Condobolin. No Moo 4 U Condobolin, which is owned by Mellissa Speer, officially began trading on Saturday, 11 March. Many community members took the opportunity to sample the delicious ice creams and treats on offer. Why not try a Vanilla waffle basket, complete with oreo crunch, chocolate sauce and chocolate Sprinkles. Or maybe a Pineapple Ice Cream Spider made with Stanwells pineapple soda poured over a swirl of pineapple twist soft serve. Let’s not forget the gluten free apple crumble, or sherbet topping for cones, and sundaes. There is also a great range of drinks including frappes, milkshakes, spiders and local juice. No Moo 4 U Condobolin is open on Thursday from 12pm to 6pm; Friday 12pm to 9pm; Saturday 11am to 9pm; and Sunday 11am to 6pm. The business is closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.