OFFICIAL OPENING FOR CENTRE

A new space for Condobolin youth and community will be officially opened in January 2022.

If you have been wondering what is happening at the former Government building in Hay Street Condobolin, you are about to have an opportunity to see for yourself.

On Tuesday, 25 January 2022, the Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton will be in town to officially open the Condobolin Youth Centre.

The former NSW Government building, which previously housed the NSW Soil Conservation and Department of Water has now been reinvented as a youth and community space.

The centre renovation has been made possible through a $363,698 grant under the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.

“With the new bathrooms, kitchenette, common, music and media rooms now complete Council will hand over the keys to Western Plains Regional Development who are contracted by Council to deliver youth services across the shire,” Lachlan Shire Council’s General Manager Greg Tory explained.

Provision of a men’s shed space has been incorporated into the new precinct, which will give the Condobolin Men’s Shed Association a permanent base.

“We are very fortunate to have secured these funds from the Federal Government to undertake this renovation which will provide a dedicated youth centre, community, meeting, education, training and office spaces with the potential for “hot-desk” facilities,” Mr Tory added. As part of the opening celebration everyone is invited to the free Community Open Day which will be hosted by Council from 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, 25 January 2022. A light lunch will be served. For further information please contact Lachlan Shire Council Executive Assistant Paula Ewing on 02 6895 1900.