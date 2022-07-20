OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THE GALARI AGRICULTURAL COMPANY

The Galari Agricultural Company (GAC), a joint venture between the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC) and Evolution Mining was officially launched on Wednesday, 6 July.

WCC CEO Harold “Ally” Coe, Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, Wiradjuri Elders, and Condobolin High School students were all part of the event.

Uncle Dick Richards gave the Acknowledgment to Country and Lyndon Haworth of the West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council performed a Smoking Ceremony. Marion Wighton Packham (WCC Board Member) also delivered an Acknowledgement in Wiradjuri Language.

The Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys danced, with Ernie Peterson Junior introducing the Dance Group. He gave an overview of the performance and thanked Evolution and WCC on behalf of the Group. Students from West Wyalong High School also sang on the day.

A special entrée of Emu, Kangaroo and Crocodile was served, which was followed by a delicious lunch and scrumptious desserts.

Mr Coe spoke on the importance of the continued partnership with Evolution Mining and how excited he was to see such a dream become a reality.

“Wednesday, 6 July marked the official opening of the Galari Agricultural Company farm with Mark Coulton MP, Parkes and his beautiful wife and Michael McCormack MP, Riverina joining us,” Marion Wighton Packham wrote on the Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys Facebook Page.

“There were many take away points from everyone and we liked the fact that Michael acknowledged NAIDOC week and the wonderful achievements of Uncle Stan Grant Senior.

“A smoking ceremony by Lyndon Haworth of the West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council cleared the air and bought the good energy. Charlie who played the Didgeridoo was amazing with his sister on clapsticks. We look forward to dancing with you in the future.

“A Welcome to Country, boomerang throwing and so much more by Uncle Dick Richards.

“An acknowledgment in Wiradjuri Language was given by Marion Wighton Packham WCC board member.

“An introduction of the dance group, overview of the performances and a thank you to Evolution and WCC by Ernie Peterson Junior on behalf of the group.

“The Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys danced, and we are in awe of how grounded, strong and proud they are of their culture.

“The girls from West Wyalong High School sang and their music provided a beautiful accompaniment to the scenery and the day.

“Kathleen Singh WCC board member and her husband Mervyn Singh Senior enjoyed chatting with everyone in the sunshine.

“Entrees consisted of emu, kangaroo, and crocodile. A delicious lunch followed by yummy desserts ensured everyone remained comfortable and content to continue conversations. Thank you, Mal Carnegie and the catering team.

“Harold Coe CEO of WCC who is excited about seeing his vision come to fruition spoke about the continued partnership with Evolution.

“Thank you to the Evolution team for organising a memorable day and their continued support.”

Mr Coulton was pleased to be part of such an exciting event.

“It was great to catch up with the inspirational Ally Coe, CEO of WCC, my good friend and colleague, Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, as well as Wiradjuri elders and students of both Condobolin and West Wyalong High Schools,” Mr Coulton stated.

“It was fitting that the opening took place in NAIDOC Week 2022, the theme of which is #GetUpStandUpShowUp. The aim of the GAC is to run a profitable farming operation, while at the same time providing training and employment opportunities for Aboriginal people.

“Wonderful music, traditional dancing, and a smoking ceremony were features of a fantastic day.”