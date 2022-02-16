OFF AND RACING AT CONDOBOLIN

It’s time to get out and party – get your frocks, fascinators and best suits ready, because the running of the 2022 Condobolin Picnic Races is on Saturday, 19 February.

The six race program will feature the Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup and a stellar line up is expected, with horses travelling from across the Central West and wider region to compete.

“Come and enjoy the best of country hospitality at one of the Central West’s leading picnic race meets, to be held on Saturday 19 February, 2022 at the Condobolin Race Track – Diggers Avenue,” Condobolin Picnic Races Secretary Joy Gibson said.

“The Condobolin Picnic Races is a fantastic event, attracting racegoers from near and far and the committee is excited for the day, hoping to see many locals and visitors attending. It has been a long time between social events and we are all keen to get out and party! We are also extremely grateful and appreciative of all the local support and sponsorship we receive.”

If you feel like a flutter, bookmakers and TAB facilities will be available at the track.

As one of the largest community events on the Condobolin district calendar, the 2022 Condobolin Picnic Races is sure to be a fantastic event.

With a passionate committee on board attracting new members to the club and the ongoing support of local and regional businesses, groups and clubs, the annual race meet’s popularity continues to grow.

The annual Fashions of the Field will surely see many fancy fascinators and dapper suits on display. With some wonderful prizes on offer, along with the ‘sash’, there will be four fashion titles up for grab, including Most Elegant Lady, Best Dressed Gentleman, Most Outstanding Millinery and the Best Dressed Country Couple.

“Fashions of the Field (FOTF) is a popular part of race meetings, allowing us to get dressed up and let our inner fashionista out!” Joy explained.

Memberships can still be paid. It costs $40 per person, which includes a myriad of great inclusions such as gate entry (no need to purchase a ticket online), stubby cooler and four complimentary drinks on race day, but don’t delay they must be paid by Friday, 11 February.

To get into the spirit before the big day, there will be a CALCUTTA held on Friday, 18 February at the Race Track. The Calcutta will get underway from 6.30pm. This will be a BYO event with food available for purchase on the night.

A live band will be entertaining race goers during the evening.

On race day, gates open at 12 noon. Full bar will be available (NO BYO) and food will be available all day. Entry for under 18’s is free. You don’t need to book a ticket if you are a financial member of the Club. EFTPOS is available for purchase of drink tickets and gate entry – but there is no cash out.

Tickets can be purchased online at events.humanitix.com/2022-condobolin-picnic-races or our website – www.condopicnics.com.au.

Entry is $20 (and includes a race book).

For more information on this event email: condopicnics@hotmail.com, visit www.condopicnics.com.au, follow them on Facebook or phone Joy on 0488 953 886.