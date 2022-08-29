O’CONNORS EXPAND SPRAYER OFFERING WITH CROPLANDS PARTNERSHIP

Advertorial

With a combined 108-years of experience in the farm machinery game, machinery dealer group O’Connors and sprayer manufacturer Croplands share a passion for delivering world-class technology to Australia’s world-class farmers.

It is with this in mind that both O’Connors and Croplands are pleased to announce a new partnership with the appointment of O’Connors as authorised dealers of Croplands market-leading WEED-IT optical spot spraying technology.

Established in north-west Victoria in 1964, O’Connors is an award-winning machinery dealership offering an extensive range of both new and used agricultural equipment, precision agriculture products, innovative technology and exceptional customer service.

Along with community engagement this makes O’Connors a reliable, local partner. Having developed teams of high-quality staff at each location with extensive knowledge and a high level of technical training, O’Connors confidently offers farmers the level of support they deserve to be at their best.

Tom Sheridan, Group Sales Development Manager at O’Connors is excited for the partnership and the opportunities it presents for broadacre farmers in the O’Connors Dealership Network. “Our customers are some of the most innovative farmers in the world and we need to ensure we can supply them with equipment that keeps them at the forefront of profitable and sustainable farming practices. The WEED-IT Optical Spot Sprayers by Croplands are widely respected as the industry leaders in spot spraying technology, with a calculatable and achievable return on investment for farmers who are dedicated to achieving a successful summer fallow.” Mr Sheridan explained “When we were presented with the opportunity to market the product across our fifteen dealership locations it was a simple business decision for our group.”

O’Connors Staff recently undertook technical training in the WEED-IT system and the capabilities of the product. O’Connors Machinery Sales Rep Alex Noonan, one of the staff involved, was impressed with the capability of the equipment, “It’s certainly a product that our customers have been asking after – the opportunity to reduce chemical use in the summer fallow management period is a high priority for broadacre farmers.” he said

The addition of Croplands WEED-IT to the O’Connors dealer network represents another significant step for the group as they also celebrate a recent expansion through the acquisition of the former Sunrise Ag Case IH dealerships in Swan Hill, Ouyen and Mildura. These acquisitions take the group’s footprint to fifteen locations and allow the organisation to enhance its product, parts and service offering for the benefit of their customers now and into the future.

O’Connors will be offering the full range of Croplands WEED-IT optical spot spraying solutions and parts as well as retaining the Broadacre Trailing and Compact Sprayers and Components product offering in the acquired Sunrise dealerships.

O’Connors is joining Croplands at an exciting time as the sprayer manufacturer celebrates 50 years of operations in 2022.

Since Croplands inception in 1972, it has grown to become one of the most popular sprayer brands on the market, servicing the broadacre, horticulture, viticulture, tree crop, compact and home garden sectors.

“Croplands has a long history of delivering practical solutions for Australian farmers,” says Jeremy Rennick, Croplands National Sales Manager.

“WEED-IT is a great example of this. It is a technology that has been instrumental in helping Australian farmers gain the advantage in weed management and control.”

“In the last five years alone, we have sold in excess of 15,000 WEED-IT sensors, which demonstrates how Australian farmers are chasing the latest technology to drive sustainability and efficiency by only spraying the parts of the paddock that need to be sprayed,” he said.

Jeremy goes on to say, “We are very pleased to welcome O’Connors to the Croplands network. With their close to 60 years of experience and strong focus on customer service, we are excited with the potential of this new partnership and look forward to working closely with the O’Connors team.”

Find out more about Croplands products at croplands.com.au or by visiting your local O’Connors branch.