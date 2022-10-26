NURSE MCGREGOR MEMORIAL PLAQUE UNVEILED

A Memorial Plaque for Nurse Elizabeth (Bess) McGregor, who was born in Condobolin, was unveiled on Saturday, 8 October.

The ceremony and dedication for the World War I Army Nurse, held at Memorial Park in Condobolin, was to recognise her life and sacrifice.

This event was organised by the Operation Pilgrimage Group with support from local groups.

Royal Australian Army Nursing Corp (RAANC) Lt Kelly Broughton addressed the gathering, while the Australian Army provided a Catafalque Party at the site. Many locals and family members also attended the event.

“Despite the weather that continued to plague us since we started this project some two years ago, we have now completed memorials for the both WW1 nurses, Elizabeth McGregor a local girl from Condobolin and Annie Egan from Gunnedah plus a double header when we placed plaques at the Quarantine Hospital North Head where both nurses died in 1919,” Operation Pilgrimage Group Project Chairman Allan Miles OAM explained.

“A nurse from Royal Australian Army Nursing Corp (RAANC) now known as Army Health, attended and addressed the gathering telling of today’s nurses in uniform. Lt Kelly Broughton who comes from Narromine is a wonderful ambassador for the service.

“The Army provided a Catafalque Party at both sites which was much appreciated by the many hundreds of family, distant relatives and local citizens who attended the ceremonies. “Local business also contributed with support in getting the memorial ready. These businesses included May Quarries, Seaton Cranes and of course the RSL Club and Sub Branch.

“Lachlan Shire Council played a pivotal part in not only the selection of the site and placing of the memorial rock, both the Mayor Councillor John Medcalf OAM and Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory led the council in support of this local woman who is now part of Memorial Park

“The members of Operation Pilgrimage Group are all veterans who are quietly achieving some success in recognizing Australia’s early explorers. Pioneering families and military exploits,” he concluded.