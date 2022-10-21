NURSE FLOYD RECOGNISED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

The name Nurse Madline Floyd is revered in Condobolin where she was for many years the town’s midwife.

A plaque ceremony was held on the site of 48 William Street, Condobolin on Thursday, 6 October, which was formerly known as ‘The Laurel Private Hospital’, to recognise Nurse Floyd’s contribution to the community.

Condobolin’s Joan Leah and former resident John Norton unveiled the plaque, along with Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, who were all born under the care of Nurse Floyd.

The plaque reads: ‘The Laurel’ Private Maternity Hospital on this site 48 William Street 1927 – 1948. Nurse Madline Floyd is revered in Condobolin’s history where she was a second generation midwife. Madline first assisted at her mother’s hospital in Denison Street until 1927. On her retirement in 1948 their combined service lasted 78 years.”

Nurse Floyd’s niece Doris (Dorie) Turner (nee Floyd) was also in attendance at the event.

Nurse Floyd was a second generation midwife. Her mother Elizabeth Floyd, came to Condobolin as a young married woman in 1870 and set up a lying-in cottage (Denison Street) as well as, attending expectant mothers in their homes. She reared 10 children of her own, one of whom was Madline.

On completion of her training, Nurse Floyd, returned to assist her mother. Later she established her own hospital where she continued until she retired in 1948 – their combined service lasted 78 years. Nurse Floyd was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the women of Condobolin for her nursing services.

After devoting most of her life to assisting future citizens of Condobolin into the world, Nurse Madline Floyd died in 1967 at the age of 91 years.

In recognition of her services, a portion of Mahonga Street – from McDonnell Street to the Shell Depot – was renamed Madline Street in her honour, on 14 August 1972.