NUMBER THREE OFFICE IN AUSTRALIA

At the highly competitive Ray White Rural annual awards, local agency, Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, was ranked the number three auction office in the country.

Recognising performance based on settled sales, the top three auction offices in the Ray White Rural network were awarded.

Tracie Roberston, Principal of Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, said being named among the best performing businesses in the Ray White Group was a huge honour.

“We are so thrilled – Our team has worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performing offices not only in the state, but within the Ray White Group.

“This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year,” she said.

Press Release.