NSWCHS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RUNNERS-UP

Eleven Lake Cargelligo Central School girls headed to Dubbo for the State Netball Finals on Tuesday 30th August after qualifying back in June.

The team consisted of Matilda Porquet, Azaya Norris, Keira Mackinney, Emmy McMahon, Hydi Gleeson, Mia Wood, Joanna MacRae, Jamie Kirby, Zarlia Norris, Taiha Van Dyk, Brooke Kirby.

The girls displayed excellent teamwork, sportsmanship and skills to come out as NSWCHS State Netball Championships Runners Up for the 2022 Season.

“The biggest compliment came from one of the other teams who said they wish they could play our girls team again because we were enjoyable to play against – that shows how great our girls sportsmanship was!” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.

The team of girls ranged in age from Year 8 through to Year 12 and played against a lot of strong teams made up of mostly Year 11 & 12 girls – they certainly held their own and will be back next year to fight for the gold medal! This year’s record was 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

“The Team and Miss Amor would like to thank Johnny McRae, Nicole O’Neill, Zara Norris and all of the other parents who have supported us this year and also Miss Hockey & Mrs Fisher who were cheering us on from Lake!” concluded the post.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.