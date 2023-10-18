NSW SES RECOGNISES VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers from the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) were recognised for their diligent service to their community at the Cunningham Cluster Awards ceremony in Condobolin.

On Thursday, 28 September NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Colin Malone and Chief Superintendent Benjamin Pickup – NSW SES Zone Commander, Southern Zone presented a number of NSW SES members with very special awards at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Four Condobolin recipients were recognised with Awards, Medals and/or Clasps, who had a combined total of 85 years of service on the night.

Chief Inspector Keith Dawe (Condobolin) received the National Medal Clasp 2 Award; Senior Group Officer Graeme Yetman (Condobolin) was recognised with a National Medal Award; the Condobolin SES Unit was awarded the Commissioner’s Certificate of Recognition; James Stewart (Condobolin) – 10 Year Long Service Award; and Graeme Yetman (Condobolin) also received a 10 Year Long Service Award.

Inspector Delwyn Wright (West Wyalong Unit) also received a 15 Years Long Service Award and a National Medal.

There were a further nine recipients who unfortunately could not attend the awards ceremony. These included Thomas McKeown (Condobolin Unit) – 10 Year Long Service Award, Judith Price (Condobolin Unit) – 35 Year Long Service Award, Neville Harvey (Lake Cargelligo Unit) – 10 Year Long Service Award, Robyne Coff (Lake Cargelligo Unit) – 25 Year Long Service and National Medal Clasp 1 recipient, Jennifer Doecke (Euabalong Unit) – 15 Year Long Service Award and National Medal recipient, Kelly Phillips (Euabalong Unit) – 20 Year Long Service Award, Beverley Maher (Euabalong) – 20 Year Long Service Award, Robert Gleeson (Euabalong Unit) – 25 Year Long Service Award and National Medal Clasp 1 recipient and Hellen Harvey (Euabalong Unit) – 15 Year Long Service Award and National Medal recipient.

Chief Superintendent Pickup shared some background on the Awards: “The National Medal recognises long and diligent service in organisations that protect life and property at some risk to their members. The Medal is awarded to persons for long service in eligible organisations who fulfil the primary function and meet other criteria. Fifteen years eligible service is necessary to qualify for the Medal. Clasps are available for each additional 10-year period.

“After being approved by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the National Medal was instituted by the Australian Government on 14 February 1975. It was designed by Stuart Devlin who was also responsible for the design of our decimal currency and medals and awards appearing in the Australian Honours and Awards System.

“The National Medal is struck at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra and is made of the metal bronze. The crown appears on the medal as a symbol of the late Queen of Australia, the Australian Coat of Arms, the wattle being Australia’s National flower and the words ‘The National Medal for Service’.

“The medal is suspended by a ribbon of 15 alternating narrow vertical blue and gold stripes, each stripe represents one year of service. The blue and gold colours featured on the ribbon are the Australian Heraldic Colours.”

The NSW SES Long Service Awards: “A Long Service Award is awarded to volunteers and staff of the NSW SES who have completed five years diligent service on of after 26 April 2005, the Service’s official 50th Anniversary date.” “The ten year Long Service Medal consists of the NSW SES emblem and the words ‘Long Service Medal’. The Medal is suspended by a ribbon of five alternating vertical blue and orange stripes. The blue and orange colours featured on the ribbon are the NSW SES colours.”