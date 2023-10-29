NSW GOVERNMENT WANTS YOU TO HAVE YOUR SAY ON THE DRAFT LACHLAN REGIONAL WATER STRATEGY

It’s time to have your say on the draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy.

The draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy includes a range of infrastructure and non-infrastructure options to support local communities by increasing water security and boosting drought resilience over the next 40 years.

The NSW Government is seeking community input on the future of water in the region before the draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy is finalised.

“The strategy is focused on improving system-wide river operations, supporting groundwater use for town water, exploring how we expand the regional water supply grid, and investigating other water sources and efficiencies,” a NSW Government statement said.

“Other key actions that will be consulted on include enhancing water quality, protecting and rehabilitating river habitats, supporting native fish populations, helping local councils with flood mitigation planning, and providing greater recognition of Aboriginal water rights.”

NSW Minister for Water, Rose Jackson said the water issues facing the Lachlan Valley are very real and we want to address them with solutions driven by climate science.

“Communities across the region have been managing challenging conditions for many years, putting water security and reliability at risk which is why we must pull every lever we have to put them in a stronger position to manage supplies over the coming decades,” she stated.

“We recently scrapped the expensive and failed Wyangala Dam Wall Raising Project because it didn’t stack up, so we need to switch gears in favour of progressing initiatives that will deliver long-term social, economic, and environmental outcomes.

“Our focus is now moving to a mix of evidence-based actions to improve water security, support a stronger and more sustainable economy, and ensure a more liveable and prosperous region.

“This is a strategy for the whole Lachlan valley which is why we want to hear from everyone. Water is our most precious resource, and this plan will ensure we have enough of it, when and where we need it the most, in the long term.”

The draft strategy consultation paper and shortlisted options will be on display from Friday, 22 September 2023 to Sunday, 12 November 2023 with all stakeholders encouraged to have their say.