NSW GOVERNMENT PROVIDES $900,000 LOCAL DROUGHT STIMULUS FUNDING FOR LACHLAN SHIRE

The NSW Government has provided $900,000 local drought stimulus funding to Lachlan Shire.

New projects that will facilitate the flow of money through local economies, generate jobs and support local businesses will soon start rolling out across Lachlan Shire, after the funding was allocated to the region.

Tottenham Recreation Ground, Tottenham Caravan Park, Gum Bend Lake, Lake Cargelligo Memorial Hall and Lake Cargelligo Caravan Park will all benefit from the funding.

“I’d like to thank the state government for these funds which will see significant improvements to these facilities,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM stated.

“The funds will help stimulate our local economy with much of the work to be delivered by local contractors and service providers.

“These projects have been on Council’s list for a number of years and this funding will allow us to accelerate their delivery for the benefit of the whole shire.”

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway, said funding from the $170 million Drought Stimulus Package will allow Lachlan Shire to move forward with five local projects that will deliver broader benefits to the community.

Mr Farraway joined with Lachlan Shire Mayor, Cr John Medcalf OAM in Totteham to visit the sites of some of the projects put forward by the Shire recently.

“Tottenham Recreation Ground is set to become a more sustainable site thanks to a $175,000 boost to install a new storm water system for more efficient irrigation, and new picket fencing around the ground,” he explained.

“$125,000 will go towards, Tottenham Caravan Park upgrades which will see amenities refurbished, new lighting, a new kitchen camp-site and undercover parking for visitors.

“Tottenham isn’t the only winner from this announcement, with money also going towards refurbishing existing amenities at Gum Bend Lake and Lake Cargelligo Memorial Hall and Caravan Park.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the NSW Government has worked side-by-side with local councils to ensure that funding is allocated to projects that will benefit the community, support jobs and stimulate the local economy.

“We are funding big projects to help towns move towards recovery, measures that relieve financial stress for farmers and water infrastructure to boost drought resilience, but it is just as important to support local businesses and communities,” he revealed.

The Drought Stimulus Package has funded shovel ready infrastructure projects and emergency water security projects, putting cash into the economies of the state’s hardest hit drought areas as well as towns doing it tough.

More than $2 billion has been made available through the NSW Government’s Emergency Drought Relief Package, while regional water security is a focus of the $1 billion Safe and Secure Water program and the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund.

By Melissa Blewitt.