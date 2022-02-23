NOW IS THE TIME TO HAVE YOUR SAY ON CSP

Now is the time to have your say on the future of Lachlan Shire.

Council is inviting residents, ratepayers, businesses, services and visitors to participate in the review of the Lachlan Shire Community Strategic Plan 2017-2027.

Every four years, following an ordinary election of Councillors, Council must review the Community Strategic Plan (CSP) and set the Delivery Program for the next term.

“The 2017-2027 Community Strategic Plan reflects the community’s vision, aspirations and priorities and outlines how we can work together to achieve these goals,” Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory explained.

“The CSP review now in progress will build on the 2016/2017 consultation and we will be asking you to give us feedback like; are we on the right track, or are there other priorities the community would like Council to consider, or what can we do better.

“The involvement of the shire’s community is vital to ensuring that Council’s goals are aligned with the community’s vision and we will be continuing community consultation across the shire over the next two weeks and I encourage everyone to have their say.”

There are many opportunities for the community to participate and provide feedback through engagement initiatives such as online and paper-based survey, Shire wide pop-up sessions, via email or submission to Council, one-on-one conversations with Council’s Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator or Street polling.

To date three successful pop-up sessions have been held in Condobolin with the following scheduled for this week: Tottenham, Wednesday 16 February 10am to 1pm – FoodWorks; Lake Cargelligo, Thursday 17 February 10am to 12noon – IGA Supermarket and 2pm to 5pm – Post Office; Tullibigeal, Friday 18 February 2:30pm to 5:30pm – Tullibigeal Co-Op.

“Council is committed to informed and transparent consultation and we want to ensure that we provide opportunities to, and seek feedback from as many people as we can. So, if you have not yet been involved, we would love to hear from you!” Council’s Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Robyn Ryan stated.

To access the online survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HR9ND5X or scan the QR CODE.

The survey closes on 25 February 2022.