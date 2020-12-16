NOTICE OF PUBLIC EXHIBITION: LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL’S DRAFT LACHLAN ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE STUDY

Lachlan Shire Council advises that its draft Lachlan Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Study was placed on public exhibition on 11 December 2020 closing 29 January 2021.

During the exhibition period, further consultation will be undertaken with the Aboriginal community in accordance with the recommendations of the Study, prepared by OzArk Environment and Heritage. Please send submissions to: Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW 2877 or via email council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

Exhibition Locations: Administration Offices – Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo; Condobolin Library; Lake Cargelligo Visitor Centre and Lower Lachlan Community Centre; Murrin Bridge – Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO; Wiradjuri Cultural Centre, Condobolin; Tullibigeal Co-Op and Post Office; Tottenham Post Office; Burcher General Store and Post Office; Rabbit Trap Hotel, Albert; and Fifield Hotel, Fifield.

You can also look at the document via https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/council/public-exhibition.aspx

For further information or clarification, please contact Lachlan Shire Council’s Environment, Tourism and Economic Development Department on (02) 6895 1950.