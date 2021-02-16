NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

By Melissa Blewitt

Nominations for Lachlan Shire Council’s Aboriginal Advisory Committee are now open.

“The role of the Committee is to provide advice, direction and recommendations to Council on projects, programs, policy and initiatives relevant to local Aboriginal people,” a statement on 2 February from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“The Committee will also advise Council on how services are developed and delivered so they are culturally inclusive, sensitive, appropriate and accessible to local Aboriginal people.

“This is expected to provide Council with meaningful engagement opportunities and greater access to the broader Aboriginal community in the Lachlan Shire.

“Membership will be for two years and is voluntary. There are no paid positions and there is no payment for meeting fees or travel.

“Committee positions are open only for people who identify as Aboriginal and either live, work, study or have cultural links to the Lachlan Shire Council area.”

Three representatives will be chosen from the Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligo communities, three from the Condobolin area and one from the Tottenham area.

For the Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin communities, two members of each community shall be from registered Aboriginal organisations and one from the general community.

Meetings will be conducted four times a year, alternating between Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, and will be held online for members who cannot attend in person.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) must be lodged by close of business on 26 February 2021 on the official EOI form.

Application forms are available from Council’s website, customer service centers at Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, and shire libraries. Forms are also available at WCC, Murrin Bridge LALC, Lake Cargelligo Aboriginal Medical Centre, Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service, and Tottenham Post Office.

For further information, please contact Council’s Director of Corporate and Community Services, Karen Pegler on 6895 1900.