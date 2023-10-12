NOMINATE NOW FOR AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS

Nominations are now open for Lachlan Shire Council’s Australia Day Awards to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of local residents.

Please take the time to look around you and nominate someone who you think deserves recognition for the work they do.

Nominations must be received by midnight Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

Nominations are being sought in the following categories: Citizen of the Year; Young Citizen of the Year; Australia Day Award (Community Service); Sportsperson of the Year; Event of the Year; and Environmental Citizen of the Year.

Nominating is easy! Just tell us who the person is, what they have achieved and why you would like to see them recognised.

Forms can be downloaded from www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or hard copies are available from the following locations: Burcher Hotel; Lachlan Shire Council Office – 58 Molong Street, Condobolin; Lachlan Shire Council Office – Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo; Tullibigeal Co-op; Tottenham Post Office; and Fifield Hotel.

The awards will be presented at the Australia Day Ceremony on Friday, 26 January 2024 at Lake Cargelligo.

For more information, please contact Council’s Executive Assistant, Cherise Small, on 02 6895 1900.