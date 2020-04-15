No Service NSW transactions at Condobolin LSC Office

Council’s administration offices remain closed for public access. Please conduct as much business over the internet or phone as possible. Service NSW are taking appointments only for transactions which cannot be conducted online or through the 137788 contact centre. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Posted By: The Condobolin Argus April 15, 2020

Lachlan Shire Council advises the public that no Service NSW transactions will be conducted at the Condobolin Council office from Monday, April 6, 2020 until Monday, April 27, 2020, due to scheduled building renovations.

All unavoidable face-to-face Service NSW transactions will need to be arranged at Council’s Lake Cargelligo office, currently available by appointment only, Monday to Friday.

The public is encouraged to conduct transactions online or by phone during the building works and current public health situation.

There are handy step-by-step guides on conducting online Service NSW transactions available on Council’s website at https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/covid-19-info.aspx