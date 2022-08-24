NO PUBLIC ACCESS TO POLICE STATION

Due to renovation works going on at Condobolin Police Station there is no access for members of the public. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read. “Rest assured the police station is still open – police are ready and able to assist.” For non-urgent matters call Condobolin Police Station on Ph: 6895 6600. For non-urgent crime reports call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444. In an emergency always call 000. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.