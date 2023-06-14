NO MOO 4 U A FINALIST IN WESTERN NSW BUSINESS AWARDS

No Moo 4 U Condobolin is a finalist in the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards.

Owner Mellissa Speer and her business have been nominated in the Outstanding Start-Up category.

Now in its 11th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.

Mellissa together in partnership with her mother Nicole Simpson developed the No Moo 4 U brand to provide more inclusive food options for special dietary customers around Australia.

“Did you know one in 10 people have a proven food allergy? Australia currently has the largest percentage of food allergies in the world and is increasing at an alarming rate. That is a lot of Australians missing out on shared fun food experiences!” Mellissa explained.

No Moo 4 U took a nostalgic favourite – ice cream and gave it a much-needed inclusive twist, catering to dairy-free, gluten free and vegan diets. They are also nut aware, Kosher and Hallal.

Mellissa launched No Moo 4 U in Condobolin in March 2022 with her little green van and has since expanded into a Dessert Bar located in Bathurst Street which has become a popular hangout location for Condobolin residents and travellers alike.

During her journey in Condobolin, she has sponsored and supported local sporting groups, raised funds for the Eugowra flood victims and was the Outstanding New Business for the Condobolin 2022 Business Awards. The new dessert bar has created five jobs for Condobolin locals as well.

Mellissa and her team are franchising and now have three locations around Australia, including Yeppoon in Queensland, Gold Coast (Queensland) and humble Condobolin (NSW) who boasts the very first No Moo 4 U Shop in Australia.

“No Moo 4 U is the fun, safe treat that everyone can eat!” Mellissa said.

Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director – Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year’s finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that are based right here in Western NSW.

“I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and each year, these awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and resilience of our Western NSW business community,” she stated.

“This year, I’m excited to announce that 123 Tix will be joining Business NSW as our Major Sponsor for the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards and beyond. We couldn’t think of a better partner than 123 Tix as they have twice been named the Western NSW Business of Year at our Awards.

“123 Tix is proud to sponsor the Western NSW Business Awards in 2023. We are passionate about regional business, and we look forward to recognising and celebrating those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership, innovation, and pioneering achievements. said Terry Wilcher, Managing Director, 123 Tix.”

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Friday, 23 June in Orange at the Orange Ex Service Club. They will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in November.

“Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and iClick2Learn from Dubbo won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well,” Ms Seccombe said.

You can find out more about the No Moo 4 U journey at www.nomoo4u.com.au or follow along their socials for updates.