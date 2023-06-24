NINETY STUDENTS TAKE PART IN OXLEY GROUP PUBLIC SPEAKING

Myamley CWA Branch hosted the Oxley Group Public Speaking recently, held at the Wiradjuri Centre, where ninety students accompanied by teachers and or parents and representing twenty-seven schools, competed to take part at the next level.

The confidence, clarity and personality of the competitors gave the six Adjudicators much to ponder before announcing the finalists.

The Winner of each section, plus three Highly Commended’s, will now compete at Narromine representing their schools at Intergroup level. We wish these sixteen students every success.

Awarded Excellence in Public Speaking:

Years 3–4: Annelise McNaughton, Parkes East Public School

Years 5–6: Rhys Hutchins, Parkes Public School

Years 7–8: Hannah McIntyre, Parkes Christian School

Years 9–10: Lara Smith, Red Bend Catholic College Forbes

Thanks go to all who assisted in making this day a most enjoyable and impressive day. To witness so many students from twenty-seven schools interacting and applauding each other during the competition was very encouraging and it was heartening to see and hear such positive young Australians.

