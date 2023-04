Nickita Mckenzie reached her 10 years of service milestone at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre (CPCC) on Tuesday, 28 March. The CPCC acknowledged her achievement and dedication to education with a celebratory cake and flowers. “Congratulations on your achievement Kita and thank you for all you contribute to CPCC,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.