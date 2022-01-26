Condobolin Health Service has installed new welcome signs at the facility. They were installed in 2021 as part of the WNSWLHD’s Aboriginal Signage Project, a commitment to incorporate Aboriginal signage and artwork throughout all new facility projects and existing facilities across the District. “The Aboriginal Signage Project focuses on establishing suitable, culturally-sensitive signage at all facilities and incorporating Aboriginal language into signage as a way to develop partnerships and provide a welcoming environment for all our community members,” a Western NSW Local Health District Spokesperson explained. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.