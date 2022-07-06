NEW TOURISM PRECINCT A HIVE OF ACTIVITY

The new Tourism Precinct in Codobolin is a hive of activity.

Lachlan Shire Council’s commitment to growing the tourism sector has moved into top gear with the construction of the new Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre now underway at the Utes in the Paddock site on the corner of The Gipps Way and Lachlan Valley Way, Condobolin.

The new Visitor Information Centre is a key component of the $10.1million fully funded project to bolster tourism and transport in the Shire.

Council will contribute a further $2.6 million for roadwork on The Gipps Way, and over $3 million in government funding has been secured for the visitor information centre.

“The new tourism precinct will build on Lachlan’s strengths, which include our reputation as a destination for an authentic bush experience in the heart of NSW; our natural environment and our rich country heritage,” Council’s Director Environment, Tourism and Economic Development Jon Shillito explained.

“The Centre will attract visitors and tourists to the region, provide an area of recreation for locals, and offer an opportunity for locals and visitors to learn more about the history and culture of the Shire.”

Following a competitive tender process earlier in the year, Council appointed Sydney-based Patterson Building Group Pty Ltd to undertake the build, with Public Works Advisory as project managers.

Weather permitting, it is anticipated that the construction will be complete by the end of 2022, with the final interior fit-out and landscaping to follow.

During construction, Council will need to modify access to the Utes in the Paddock and the Jockey’s Memorial and ask that people follow the directional signage for designated parking and pedestrian-only walking route.