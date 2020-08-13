New standpipe charges across the Lachlan Shire have come into effect.

Lachlan Shire Council advises residents that water collected from a standpipe will now incur a small charge.

This fee is for the operational, maintenance, administration and future renewal of the standpipe and not for profit purposes, according to Council.

Water from a potable standpipe is charged at a rate of $4.00 per 1000 litres. This applies to the Condobolin Depot (Corner Bathurst Street and Gordon Street) and the Lake Cargelligo Water Treatment Plant (Lachlan Valley Way).

Water from a raw water standpipe is charged at a rate of $2.00 per 1000 litres. This applies to the Condobolin SRA Ground and Lake Cargelligo Showground.

Treated, non-potable water from the standpipe at Tullibigeal in Mulga Street is charged at a rate of $4.00 per 1000 litres.

The standpipe at Albert (Rymer Street) is currently unavailable and the usage charge at Tottenham (Moodana Street) is based on the purchase volume and dependent on availability.

There is a $44 charge for the purchase of a new key, which is refundable upon its return.

By Melissa Blewitt.