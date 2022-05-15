NEW STAFF SHIRTS FOR CONDOBOLIN PUBLIC

Condobolin Public School have new staff shirts. “Thank you to Ms Buerckner who initiated and followed through the design process of a CPS Staff shirt and to Belinda Coe who created this design,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Belinda explains the meaning as: coming together on common ground and working collectively to achieve shared goals. “The dots/paint around the meeting place/common ground is to emphasize how important and special their work is and the wonderful effects and results they make on their students.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.