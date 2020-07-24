NEW STAFF AND IMPROVEMENTS AT HIGH SCHOOL

Condobolin High School has welcomed three new staff members to the faculty.

Emily Peace (Music), Tyson Oakley (Georgraphy/PE) and Joshua Bonsing (Science) have all joined the Condobolin High School team.

Acting Principal Matthew Heffernan said in the Condobolin High School Newsletter (Term 2, Week 10 “It can be very difficult to find staff at times and to be lucky enough to find three staff to start mid term has been outstanding. We will also welcome Mr Luke Sampson at the beginning of term three to teach some junior PE and also some casual lessons.”

While new teachers are a welcome addition to the educator ranks, so will be the works that will be undertaken to the facility during the School holidays.

New lights are being installed in all rooms to improve the learning environment for students and to see a considerable saving in electricity.

“Added to the new air conditioners this should make classrooms much more comfortable for everybody,” Mr Heffernan said in the Condobolin High School Newsletter (Term 2, Week 10).

They are also updating the PA/Bell system to ensure that the School can keep people safe in emergencies and that everyone can hear bells and announcements.

By Melissa Blewitt.